Personal Finance

Payroll tax suspension to start in September will increase employee take-home pay

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many people across the country might see their take-home pay increase next month.

Beginning Sept. 1, the payroll tax relief program is scheduled to start. With this program, a portion of income tax from an employee's paycheck that is usually withheld by their employer won't be anymore.

The program could help add about $100 back to an employee's monthly income, providing some relief to people who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

There has been some debate among policymakers about the legality of this program after Pres. Trump announced the move as part of his executive order for COVID-19 relief last week.

READ MORE: COVID-19 orders: A breakdown of Trump's actions on $400 weekly unemployment boost, evictions, student loans, payroll taxes

Since employers are responsible for withholding that money from employee paychecks, they'll also be responsible for adding the money back. This has many worried about who will be held responsible if the withheld tax has to be paid back.

"Under (Pres. Trump's) executive order, they could potentially and would have to pay back the FICA that they saved, but he has instructed the Secretary of Treasury to look to see if there is a way to do away with that," said Certified Public Accountant Ed Gardner.

Also, suspension of payroll taxes would see about $139 billion less that would go to Social Security.

RELATED: Where Houstonians who can't pay rent during COVID-19 can turn for help



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepay raisecoronavirus helpmoneytaxescoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19employmentirseconomypersonal financeu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy standing near ice cream truck struck by hit-and-run driver: Police
Man picking up pizza shot in car: Police
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Violent Weekend: 2 triple shootings Sunday in Philly
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Storm Possible
Panda cam: Panda at National Zoo could give birth within days
Show More
Longtime Bucks Burger King worker gets new bike from police after theft
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Former player becomes first-ever Black NFL team president
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
New schedules for parents, kids as school restarts
More TOP STORIES News