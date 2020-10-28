Fire at cell phone store in Kensington

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out in a commercial building in Kensington early Wednesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a cell phone retailer in the middle of a row of stores.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

At this time it is unclear if the fire is related to any of the unrest across the city.
