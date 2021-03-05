fire

Firefighters save couple's wedding day as flames rip through Normandy Farm Hotel

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire destroyed a building on the property of the historic Normandy Farm Hotel in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Thursday night, but firefighters were able to save a couple's wedding day.

The call came in around 8 p.m. for a fire reported in the ceiling of the two-story hotel located on the 1400 block of Morris Road in Blue Bell.

From the view of Chopper 6, you could see firefighters attacking the flames at all angles.

Normandy Farm owner Bud Hansen says the fire tore through a nine-room guest house, and it likely suffered a total loss.

"That building dates back to 1800s. It was the original carriage house for when this was just an inn," said Hansen.

Inside the building sat Caitlin Kerezsi's belongings, including her wedding dress for Friday.

Kerezsi was across the street when the blaze broke out.

"We saw smoke and I started running and is we the orange flames and it was really windy," she recalled.

After canceling her wedding once, she feared it was going to happen again. But firefighters saved the day.

"The dresses were in there and the firefighters did an incredible job . They got everything out. My brother-in-law's suit, luggage, money for tomorrow, they got it all out," said Kerezsi.

And even more exciting, Hansen says the wedding will go on as planned Friday.

"If they had lost their dresses it would have been a real disaster," Hansen added.

Authorities are still working to determine what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.
