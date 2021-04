SOMERDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire sent people running from a home in Camden County.The fire broke out around midnight Wednesday on the unit block of Ogg Avenue in Somerdale.Crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the first floor.Fire officials said the flames raced from the kitchen up to the second floor of the home.Everyone inside was able to make it out safely, officials said, and no injuries were reported.There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.