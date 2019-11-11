Fire destroys Mullica Township house, threatens woodlands behind home

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fast-moving fire destroyed a Mullica Township, New Jersey home Monday morning,The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the unit block of Jeans Court in Hammonton.When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the garage. The fire then quickly spread to the main house.Crews requested forest fire teams to the scene.There are no reports of injuries at this time.Crews remain on scene dousing hot spots.