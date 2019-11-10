2 dead after car flies into second floor of building in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were found dead inside of a car that crashed into the second floor of a building in Toms River Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of Hooper Avenue.

Officials said the car was traveling northbound on Hooper Avenue when it crossed over the grass median and went airborne across the lanes of opposing traffic and into the second floor of Exit Reality.

The driver and the passenger of the car were found dead inside the vehicle.

Tactical rescue and police officials remain on scene, securing the building as crews work to access the victims inside the car.
