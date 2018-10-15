Fire displaces residents at East Windsor apartment complex

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
A two-alarm fire has displaced residents of a Mercer County apartment complex.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. Monday at the Windsor Commons apartments on Windsor Commons Road in East Windsor.

Firefighters arrived to flames showing from the rear of the three-story building. Crews reported a partial collapse.

The fire was placed under control shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Officials say everyone has been reported safe.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
