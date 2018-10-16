Fire engulfs Browns Mills home; at least 2 injured

BROWNS MILLS, N.J. (WPVI) --
Burlington County emergency crews are on the scene of a raging house fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Willow Boulevard.

Firefighters said heavy fire could be seen from a one-story dwelling.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the entire building was engulfed in flames.

Two people were pulled out of the burning house by firemen. Officials said one will be flown to Cooper Medical Center and a second will be taken to Deborah Medical Center.

There is no word on their conditions.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

