Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A two-alarm fire has engulfed a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware.

It started around 8:35 a.m. Thursday at the fast-food restaurant on the 1900 block of Lancaster Avenue.


Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames and smoke billowing from the building.

The fire seemed to start in the KFC portion of the restaurant and moved to the Taco Bell section.

Firefighters had to evacuate the building as they continued to battle the fire.

Crews on ladders used water to douse the flames.

Officials closed part of Lancaster Avenue due to the fire.

A cause is under investigation.

