Fire erupts at apartment complex, Victory Brewing in Kennett Square, Pa.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene in Chester County, Pennsylvania after a blaze tore through a brewery and the apartment complex above on Monday night.It happened at a building that houses Victory Brewing and multiple apartments located on the 600 block of West Cypress Street in Kennett Square.The call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a fire and reports of a loud bang."All of a sudden the building splits open and a fireball shoots out of the corner," said one man who witnessed the fire break out.Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.According to a spokesperson with Victory Brewing, there was an explosion near the taproom."Tonight, around 6:30PM there was an explosion and fire in the 600 block of W Cyprus St in the building where the Victory Brewing Company - Kennett Square taproom is located. Our taproom was closed for business today, so no customers or team members were in the building at the time of the incident," said Chief Marketing Officer Derek Detenber.No injuries have been reported.PECO crews are on scene. Roughly 55 customers were without power due to the incident.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.