4 adults injured, 1 jumped from window to escape rowhome fire in Philadelphia

Four adults are hospitalized after escaping a fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Wednesday morning, officials said.

Four adults are hospitalized after escaping a fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Wednesday morning, officials said.

Four adults are hospitalized after escaping a fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Wednesday morning, officials said.

Four adults are hospitalized after escaping a fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Wednesday morning, officials said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four adults are hospitalized after escaping a fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 7 a.m. at a home along the 1000 block of W. Erie Avenue, near N. 10th Street.

Officials said four adults were rescued and that one suffered serious cuts to her leg from shattered glass after jumping through a window on the first floor to escape.

Three others climbed to the roof and then made it out by climbing through a neighbor's top-floor window, officials said.

Two of them have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and one for a back injury.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause and whether smoke alarms were operating.