Jim's Steaks set to reopen with expansion almost 2 years after devastating fire

Flames ripped through the nearly 50-year-old cheesesteak shop in July of 2022.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An iconic South Street cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia is set to reopen Wednesday afternoon, and Action News got a first look inside.

Almost two years after a fire gutted Jim's Steaks, the iconic staple is back and better than ever.

At exactly 4 p.m., their famous doors will open and the wafting smell of steak and onions will fill the corner of 4th and South Streets once again.

Jim's is not only rising from the ashes and heartbreak, they've also expanded and they're breathing new life into another Philly institution as part of this new chapter.

"We're back," says Ken Silver, president of Jim's Steaks. "We are back."

They're ready for the first cheesesteak to pass through the newly rebuilt window.

"I might be able to breathe at that point," Silver says.

It's been an emotional and long journey to this moment.

"Overwhelming," Silver says. "It's been overwhelming. I'm not sure that I'm there yet."

Next door, Isaiah Zagar's Eyes Gallery was also destroyed. He's the artist behind the city's famous Magic Gardens.

"That's pretty much when both of our worlds stopped," Silver explains. "Both of our worlds just ceased to be what we did on a regular basis. We had a pivot and figure out what we were going to do and how we were going to do it."

It was then that a quintessential Philly collaboration was born from the ashes.

"Julia Zagar said that she woke up one morning and thought about people eating Jim's Steaks in her lobby," Silver says. "She called me that afternoon and said, 'I think I see people eating cheesesteaks here.' She asked if I would you be interested in buying the building. I said, 'You know I am. Let's do it!'"

Jim's iconic black and white tiles are back, and so are Zagar's colorful shiny mosaics.

"This side looks just like Jim's always did," Silver says, referencing the original building. "And this side pretty much captures the essence of Isaiah Zagar's work on every floor."

All of it is set to the soundtrack of sizzling steaks and cheesy, oozy whiz.

"The Art Deco of Jim's blends in with the mosaic chaos of Isaiah," Silver says.

Now, there's a new mosaic outside to honor this moment of rebirth for both men.

"We cannot wait to start cooking cheesesteaks for people," Silver says. "We absolutely can't wait."

Most of Jim's original staff is also back like they never left.

For more information, visit JimsSouthStreet.com.