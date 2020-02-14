Massive fire erupts at auto body shop in Fairfield Township, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5929544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews battle flames at New Jersey auto repair shop

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Miraculously there were no injuries and minor damage after a massive fire engulfed an auto repair shop in Fairfield Township, New Jersey on Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Hyman Automotive in the 200 block of Bridgeton Fairton Road around 9:40 p.m.Action News spoke with Ennis Hyman, owner of Hyman Automotive, who said he was inside the storage portion of the building when he heard the gutter hit an electrical wire."I heard like sparks and then I saw the smoke, so I run back downstairs and in this one corner right here, it was glowing all red," said Hyman.He said he called a friend and they hastily went through multiple fire extinguishers, trying to put out the fire out, without luck."[It] really didn't help so we're scooping up water from like a puddle outside, that didn't help," said Hyman.Hyman worried there would be an explosion due to the gasoline in the cars on the lot.Bridgeton fire officials said eight fire departments throughout Cumberland County responded and put the fire out at 1:39 a.m.Hyman returned to his property on Friday morning to assess the damage and discovered the vehicles, the building, and his antique cars survived the fire unscathed."What really saved me so much is like a double roof up there," said Hyman. "So all the fire didn't get down to the first floor, only stays on the roof."Bridgeton fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire but say they do not believe it is suspicious in nature.