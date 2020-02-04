Fire, hazmat situation at Coopers Creek chemical plant in Montgomery County

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews have responded to a fire and hazmat situation at a chemical plant in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 4:10 a.m. at the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation plant on the 800 block of River Road in Upper Merion Township.

Officials said the fire started in a storage shed, then spread to a large tank holding coal tar or creosote.

The hazmat situation has shut down River Road (Route 23) is closed at Swedeland Road (Route 320).

