  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

10 people rescued after blaze damages 6 homes in Atlantic City

Three people were taken to the hospital due to the fire.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 9:06PM
Residential fire burns 6 homes, displaces 10 people in Atlantic City
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters responded to a massive blaze in Atlantic City on Wednesday that left several people displaced from their homes.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a massive blaze in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

Officials say the flames broke out just after 1 p.m. on the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm blaze once crews were at the scene.

At least six rowhomes were damaged in the fire, each with multiple units inside.

Police and fire crews say at least 10 people were rescued from the scene, and three were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The other residents refused medical treatment, officials say.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Fire crews say the blaze was placed under control after roughly two and a half hours.

Ventnor, Pleasantville, and Absecon fire departments assisted during the incident.

The Red Cross is also at the scene.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW