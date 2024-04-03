8 members of the Philadelphia Police Department honored for heroic actions during December fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eight members of the Philadelphia Police Department were honored for their heroic actions during a fire last year.

The flames broke out at a home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street around 8 a.m. on December 7, 2023, just steps away from the 15th police district.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives honored Officers Sean Chahill, Gary Mercado, Nicholas Traveline, Daniel Oblea, Joseph Nocito, Phillip Riotto, Christopher Toman, and Detective Nicholas Halbherr for their live-saving efforts.

"We saw it, we smelled it," recalled Riotto, who said he ran toward the fire.

Mercado remembers peeling out of the parking lot when he heard the news.

"When I get to the front of the house, I see a bunch of smoke coming from the second-story window," he said.

WATCH: 7 injured, including child and first responders, in Northeast Philadelphia rowhome fire

At the scene, Mercado said he heard a little girl and her mom screaming for help.

He then told the mother, "Throw your baby down to me and I'll catch her." The 2-year-old landed safely in his arms.

At the back of the home, Riotto coaxed another woman to jump, too.

"The smoke was coming out. The bottom was engulfed and if they wanted to live, they had to jump out the window," he said.

In total, two people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames, and two others were rescued by the responding officers.

Seven people, including a firefighter, escaped with only minor injuries.

State Representative Jared Solomon presented the men with official citations Wednesday afternoon.

"They represent integrity, they represent the very best in our community," said Solomon.

"What you did that morning is tremendous," added 15th District Police Captain Marques Newsome.

Nearly four months later, the house is still boarded up and unoccupied, but the family that was saved is reportedly doing well.

The officers who saved the family say they are still in touch with them and are helping them.

Officers who saved family from Philadelphia house fire continue helping them with gifts and support

"As a district, we all decided to get the children gifts and the parents some clothes and gifts as well," said Mercado, who added the family is safe and together in a new home.

"That's a great deal. No one got anything serious. Everybody walked away and can live another day," added Riotto.

As fathers themselves, both officers said they ran toward the flames with their own children and families in mind.

"Both of them are looking up to me like proud, and that's what you look for in your family: for them to be proud of you in everything you do," said Mercado of his kids.