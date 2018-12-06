Philadelphia firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fire destroyed a row home in Center City on Wednesday night and left a Philadelphia firefighter injured.

The fire erupted around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Street.

Viewer video sent to Action News showed heavy flames shooting from a four-story home.

The firefighter was injured when an air conditioning unit fell and hit him on his head.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.

