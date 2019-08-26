Woman killed, firefighter injured in fast-moving house fire in West Deptford, New Jersey

WEST DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in what firefighters called a fast-moving house fire in West Deptford Township, New Jersey Monday morning.It broke out around 1:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Division Street.Flames were showing from the house when firefighters arrived. The fire was so intense fire crews were forced to evacuate the building.The body of a 75-year-old woman from the house after the fire was extinguished. Officials said the woman was the widow of a retired police officer.One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries.