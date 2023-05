Firefighters in Easton, Northampton County responded to the scene of a 3-alarm fire on Monday.

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Easton, Northampton County responded to the scene of a 3-alarm fire on Monday.

Officials say several homes on the 900 block of Ferry Street were involved in the blaze.

The flames were reported shortly after 4 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.