Firefighters battle fire inside Morton's Steakhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Firefighters rushed to the scene of a Center City steakhouse early Sunday morning.
Fire trucks arrived at Morton's Steakhouse on the 1400 block of Walnut Street just before 4 a.m.
Officials say a grease fire in the kitchen was the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.
There were no reports of injuries.
Morton's is located in a historic landmark, the home of the first stock exchange in America.
