Firefighters battle fire inside Morton's Steakhouse

Firefighters quickly douse grease fire at Morton's in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a Center City steakhouse early Sunday morning.

Fire trucks arrived at Morton's Steakhouse on the 1400 block of Walnut Street just before 4 a.m.

Officials say a grease fire in the kitchen was the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

There were no reports of injuries.

Morton's is located in a historic landmark, the home of the first stock exchange in America.
