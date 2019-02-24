Firefighters battle fire inside Morton's Steakhouse

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a Center City steakhouse early Sunday morning.Fire trucks arrived at Morton's Steakhouse on the 1400 block of Walnut Street just before 4 a.m.Officials say a grease fire in the kitchen was the cause of the blaze.Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.There were no reports of injuries.Morton's is located in a historic landmark, the home of the first stock exchange in America.-----