Firefighters battle junkyard fire in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters battled a junkyard fire Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Tioga and Front streets.

Firefighters were called to that location just before 7 a.m., and arrived to find a smokey fire inside of a junkyard.

Crews quickly battled the blaze, and brought it under control.

No word on what sparked the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

