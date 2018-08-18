Firefighters battle junkyard fire in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia firefighters battled a junkyard fire Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Tioga and Front streets.
Firefighters were called to that location just before 7 a.m., and arrived to find a smokey fire inside of a junkyard.
Crews quickly battled the blaze, and brought it under control.
No word on what sparked the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps