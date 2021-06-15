Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania: Officials

Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Montco: Officials

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire in Blue Bell, Montgomery County.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 5 p.m. at the headquarters of Henkels and Mccoy at 985 Jolly Road.

Officials say the fire was showing from the roof of the building, and a second alarm was struck.

So far, there are no injuries reported at this time.

The company is a privately held infrastructure, construction, design, and engineering contractor.
