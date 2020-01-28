firefly music festival

Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid to play Delaware's 4-day Firefly Music Festival

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware's Firefly Music Festival announced its 2020 lineup on Tuesday. Performers will include Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182 and Maggie Rogers.

The four-day festival returns to The Woodlands for its ninth year June 18 - 21.

Rage Against the Machine, Cage the Elephant, Illenium, Run the Jewels, Diplo and CHVRCHES are also among performers.



Eilish made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album. Cage the Elephant took home an award for best rock album.

Four-day general admission tickets start at $299 and can be purchased on the festival's website starting Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
