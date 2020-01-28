Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid to play Delaware's 4-day Firefly Music Festival

The four-day festival returns to The Woodlands for its ninth year June 18 - 21.
Rage Against the Machine, Cage the Elephant, Illenium, Run the Jewels, Diplo and CHVRCHES are also among performers.
Fireflyers, we’re going back to the Woodlands! ✨— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 28, 2020
Passes on sale 2/3 or grab them early by signing up for our presale. Payment plans are available. 🙌https://t.co/XYhroKRcdZ pic.twitter.com/UMKKWwWfjX
Eilish made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album. Cage the Elephant took home an award for best rock album.
Four-day general admission tickets start at $299 and can be purchased on the festival's website starting Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.