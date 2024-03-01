WATCH LIVE

Delaware's Firefly Music Festival canceled for 2nd year in a row

The four-day event typically draws in thousands of people to the Woodlands at Dover Motor Speedway.

Friday, March 1, 2024 3:28AM
DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware's famous Firefly Music Festival has once again been canceled.

The concert's organizer made the announcement on Thursday.

This is the second year in a row the festival has been canceled.

The four-day event typically draws in thousands of people to the Woodlands at Dover Motor Speedway.

Launched in 2012, Firefly was postponed in 2020 during the pandemic for the first time in its history.

Although organizers did not give a reason for 2024's event, they did say the festival "could" make a return in the future.

