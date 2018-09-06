Several first responders fell ill while investigating a suspected drug overdose in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday.Police and medics were sent to West 4th Street between Franklin and Connell streets and found a person inside a home.There was no immediate word on that person's condition.A fire department spokesman said that while on the scene, some of the first responders suffered undisclosed medical symptoms and were taken to a local hospital.Police officials say it may have been due to a fentanyl exposure. There was no immediate word on how many rescuers were sickened or what their conditions were.The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control was called to help clear the home.------