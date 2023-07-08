Camden County faces weekend flood watch days after severe storm sweeps through area

A storm on Tuesday left residents in Haddonfield, Camden County reeling as they tried to recover from the damage left by strong winds and rain.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A storm on Tuesday left residents in Haddonfield, Camden County reeling as they tried to recover from the damage left by strong winds and rain.

Now, the area is once again under a flood watch over the weekend.

Fallen trees, downed power lines, and flooded streets covered the town on Tuesday night after the severe storm.

"We came home and it was like God has done his thing, it was all over by then," said Frank Fiannaca from Haddonfield.

Fiannaca said the heavy rain and winds knocked down his centuries-old trees, damaged his shed, and took out his power.

Now, residents are preparing for a potential storm on Sunday afternoon and evening.

"We're from Haddonfield. You can't scare us," said Fiannaca. "The biggest thing is the power."

Another concern aside from electricity is flooded areas.

The National Weather Service is warning people to not drive or walk through flood waters but instead reach higher ground.

"The biggest thing is you shouldn't be in your car at all during that kind of flooding, especially if you know the flood areas. Everyone knows the deep spots in town. I would stay close to home," advised Fiannaca.

He also said he has flashlights and candles ready to go should the power go out.

The National Weather Service also says it's important to enable emergency alerts on your phone so you can be aware of the weather and risks at all times.