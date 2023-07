Quick-moving storms rolled through parts of South Jersey on Tuesday evening leaving quite a mess behind.

Quick-moving storms cause flooding, downed trees in parts of Camden County, New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Quick-moving storms rolled through parts of South Jersey on Tuesday evening leaving quite a mess behind.

About 3,800 people in Camden County were without power late Tuesday night.

The Action Cam found several trees and power lines down in Haddonfield.

A couple of cars also had to be towed after stalling in flood water. Some of the water was waist-deep at one point, neighbors said. But it has since receded.

The storms moved out within a few hours.