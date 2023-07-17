Understanding your home insurance when it comes to flooding coverage, other natural disasters

As many homeowners now look to file insurance claims due to flood damage, our 6abc data team is revealing some alarming insurance trends and how they are impacting consumers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As many homeowners now look to file insurance claims due to flood damage, our 6abc data team is revealing some alarming insurance trends impacting consumers.

The frequency of weather-related water claims went up 329% from 2020 to 2021 and the frequency of catastrophe claims rose by 222%.

As flooding, wildfires and hurricanes create more costly damage, homeowners insurance premiums have gone up, increasing 13% over the last decade and one third of homeowners in the Mid-Atlantic region reported challenges in getting or renewing their homeowners insurance because of natural disasters.

"The homeowners' insurance policy is going to cover you for wind, fire, and theft," said Michael Barry of the Insurance Information Institute.

That means as a general rule, hurricanes and wildfires are covered but you should confirm your policy with your agent. But be advised that while the majority of homeowners, 61% in our region, believe their homeowners' policy covers flooding - it does not.

Flooding, meaning water that rises from the ground, is not covered by standard insurance.

"You need a separate flood insurance policy to be covered for flood-caused damage," said Barry.

And only about 4% of homeowners actually have flood insurance, which is a concern, since we are seeing more instances of inland flooding.

"Where you have a storm system that just lingers and deposits huge amount of rain in a place where it really can't be handled and processed properly," said Barry.

Before the next severe weather hits, talk to an insurance professional about adjusting your coverage and about possible changes you can make to your property to reduce your risk.

Also, take a full inventory of all the things you own right now. Planning ahead will save you time and money if disaster strikes in the future.

When it comes to insurance on your vehicles, comprehensive coverage does cover flooding as well as damage caused by things like falling trees, wind, and fire.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry also issued a warning to consumers following the recent flash flooding in Bucks County to be on alert for home repair and home improvement scams.

HARRISBURG-Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a consumer alert warning Bucks County residents of home repair or improvement scams in the wake of catastrophic flooding.

Attorney General Henry is also advising homeowners to do their homework and know their rights before committing to contracts or services.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families who are coping with the tragic deaths of loved ones, and my thoughts are with all those who were impacted by this flood," Attorney General Henry said. "I also wish to commend the emergency responders who faced great danger to limit, as much as possible, the devastation that overwhelmed communities, seemingly, in an instant."

Reach out to the Office of Attorney General by filing a complaint online, calling 1-800-441-2555, or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Also, the OAG has a searchable database for all registered contractors doing work in Pennsylvania HERE: https://hicsearch.attorneygeneral.gov/.

"As Bucks County rebuilds from this devastating flood event, there are likely to be scammers that see an opportunity to prey on residents and businesses in need of repairs quickly," Attorney General Henry said. "I want Pennsylvania homeowners to know that my office is here for you. Call or email us with any questions about contractors including whether or not they are registered with our office, and please report suspicious activity and offers to us."

The Office of Attorney General reminds Pennsylvanians that:

After significant storms, homeowners may see more scams related to home improvement contracting and government loans or grants. Legitimate organizations will not ask for large sums of money prior to agreements and will provide written estimates and contracts before entering into any agreements. Under Pennsylvania law, contractors who perform home improvements totaling more than $5,000 per year are required to register with the Office.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to take proactive steps to protect themselves from home improvement scams by:

Contacting their insurance companies to ensure that improvements are covered under their policy. Once a homeowner selects a contractor to complete repairs, they should not sign insurance checks or claims over to a contractor. Arranging with their bank or credit union for a Certificate of Completion. The bank will pay the contractor for each stage of the job after they have given their approval. ###

