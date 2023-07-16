Severe storms, fatal floods damage Bucks County, Pennsylvania communities

Communities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are reeling on Sunday after a powerful storm rolled through the area the night before.

Residents told Action News they were stunned by the flash flooding and the extensive damage it left behind.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Communities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are reeling on Sunday after a powerful storm rolled through the area the night before.

It left significant damage in its wake and tragically claimed the lives of five people due to severe flooding.

Two small children, a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old, are still missing in the flood waters, officials stated Sunday.

READ | Death toll rises to 5 after Bucks Co. flooding; 2 children still missing

Several roads in the area were closed as first responders continued their search and rescue efforts.

Many more roads were heavily damaged, with cracked concrete, fallen trees, and downed power lines scattered around them.

PennDOT officials released a list of state highways that remained closed in Bucks County on Sunday morning:

- Route 32 (River Road) Woodside Road to Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships

- Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Dolington Road and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township

- Taylorsville Road between Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) and Woodside Road in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships

"It's just not something I've experienced before, that kind of flash flooding. You hear about it, but with that kind of first-hand experience, you really see how serious it is," said Tyler Nickels from Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County.

Some even witnessed vehicles being overturned or swept away in the rising waters.

Neighbors in the community are heartbroken too by the loss of five people and the two missing children.

"It's such a tragedy. We were supposed to have a family barbeque and I think that could have been any of us, leaving our house and just going to the grocery store or something, and getting caught in just a quick flash flood like that. It's really scary," said Rob Stein from Washington Crossing, Bucks County.

Some residents have lived in the community for decades, and say they had never seen anything quite like this.

Many also noted that they had damage to their property after the storm.

Anyone in the area who has experienced damage to their property or business is asked to report it.

Residents and business owners are asked to call the township on Monday at (215) 968-3340.