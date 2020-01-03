Family returns to Florida after 4-year-old's stage 4 cancer in remission

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania -- A Florida family is going home after they learned their daughter's stage 4 cancer is in remission.Police officers and firefighters gathered in King of Prussia to send off a Florida girl after her toughest fight.In October 2018, 4-year-old Rose Ramirez was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma.Her father, a Florida State Trooper, and her mother brought her to the Children's Hospital for the best possible care.After spending more than a year in Philadelphia, completing 15 rounds of chemotherapy, the family is heading back to Florida.Everyone was there to cheer her on.