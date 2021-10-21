Florida shootout: Dog breeder exchanges gunfire with teen robbers over pricey pups

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida shootout: Breeder exchanges gunfire with dognappers

WEST PARK, Fla. -- A dognapping turned into a Wild-West shootout in a Florida neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows three teens take a pair of pricey puppies at gunpoint from a woman who breeds exotic dogs.

But the woman grabs her own gun and unleashes a barrage of bullets as they exchanged gunfire.

She said one bullet just missed her head as she ducked behind her own car for cover.

Remarkably there were no reported injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

A dog breeder exchanged gunfire at her Florida home with three teens who stole a pair of micro bullies worth $4,000 each.



The two micro-bullies that were stolen are worth about $4,000 each.

Police have arrested two of the three suspects, both described as 16 years old. Their faces were clearly visible on the woman's doorbell video. They are still searching for the third.

The dogs have still not been recovered.

The woman is not facing charges as investigators say she was protecting her home. The woman said the suspects shot first.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadogsshootoutshootingdogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News