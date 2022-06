PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a car crashed into a flower shop in the city's Bustleton section.The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Pennypacker Flowers in the Krewstown Shopping Center along the 9300 block of Krewstown Road.Police say an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the flower shop.Officials do not believe there are any life threatening injuries.It is still unclear what led to the crash.