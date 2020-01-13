Health & Fitness

Life-threatening flu case leaves 4-year-old girl blind: family

An Iowa family says their 4-year-old daughter is recovering from a life-threatening case of the flu that left her blind.

Doctors say the blindness could be permanent.

Jade's parents told CNN the girl had to be flown to the children's hospital at the University of Iowa on Christmas Eve.

She had a strain of the flu called Influenza B. Health experts say children are the most vulnerable to it.

Jade was unresponsive and relied on a ventilator in the pediatric intensive care unit.

"Influenza B is activating her own immune system to start attacking her own organs, specifically the brain and causing brain swelling," said Dr. Aditya Badheka.

RELATED: CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season

Doctors also feared Jade would not make it.

"It just hurts, and it rips your heart out because you just want her to wake up," said Jade's mom Amanda Phillips.

Two weeks later, Jade woke up, but doctors noticed that she couldn't see. They said the flu caused inflammation in her brain, and she may be blind forever.

"I didn't think I was going to see her again. At that point, I really didn't," Phillips said.

Jade went home from the hospital on Jan. 9. Her mom says both Jade and her sister received the flu shot in March 2019.

However, she didn't realize her daughters needed to be vaccinated again for the 2019-2020 flu season.

Since the flu virus changes year to year, the vaccine also changes.

Flu vaccines become available at the end of the summer, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu shot by the end of October to protect against flu in the upcoming winter.

SEE ALSO: Flu facts: What you should know about the flu
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessiowafluu.s. & worldflu prevention
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News