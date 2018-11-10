Fly Jamaica plane crash lands at Guyana airport

A Fly Jamaica passenger plane crash-landed at the international airport in Guyana, South America Friday.
Several people were injured.
Officials say the aircraft experienced a mechanical failure just minutes after take-off.
It circled back to the airport and landed but veered off the runway, causing extensive damage to the engine and other parts of the plane.
The NTSB is assisting with the investigation into the crash.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldplane crash
u.s. & worldplane crash