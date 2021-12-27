Philadelphia Flyers announce three more players now on NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday that three more players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.They are: forward Derick Brassard, goaltender Carter Hart and forward Scott Laughton.They join forward Sean Couturier, who was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list on Dec. 21, along with defenseman Ryan Ellis and two staffers who were added to the list on Sunday.Forward Max Willman was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list and is cleared to return to practice, the Flyers said.Three players were recalled to the team's Taxi Squad from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: forward Jackson Cates, forward Gerry Mayhew, and goaltender Felix Sandstrom.The Flyers next game will be in Seattle on Wednesday night as they take on the Kraken.