Fmr. caretaker accused of abusing disabled adults at 2 Pennsylvania group homes

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man who once worked at a Philadelphia-based company that provides services for people with disabilities has been charged with allegedly abusing some of the people in his care.
Anthonio A. Montoya, 33, was arrested Thursday morning.
Investigators say there were two victims at a Bethlehem Township, Pa. group home and one at a Freemansburg, Pa. group home.
The victims in Bethlehem Township told investigators Montoya hit them in the face and head with both his hands and a Nerf bat.
He was also accused of locking them inside a vehicle for hours while he visited a strip club in 2018.
In Freemansburg, Montoya allegedly put the victim into a chokehold and would slam that person against the wall.
The company Montoya worked for, Resources for Human Development, issued a statement Thursday:
"Upon learning of these unconscionable allegations, RHD immediately contacted the authorities, moved to ensure care for program participants who were affected, and launched an internal investigation that has resulted in the termination of that employee," according to the statement. "RHD is cooperating fully with the police investigation. We are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people we are privileged to serve, as we have been for nearly 50 years. As the investigation into this incident is ongoing, RHD cannot comment further at this time."
Montoya is charged with neglect of care, simple assault, strangulation and endangering the welfare of a dependent person.
Bail was set at $100,000.
