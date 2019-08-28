Former Bucks County first aid squad official convicted of theft, fraud

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The former treasurer of a now-defunct first aid squad has been convicted of theft and insurance fraud for stealing more than $100,000 from the organization.

Ruth "Roxy" Rookstool faces a lengthy prison term following her conviction Tuesday.

The 59-year-old Rookstool was the treasurer and operations supervisor for the Morrisville Ambulance Squad.

The Morrisville resident and the squad's former chief, 42-year-old Brian Eckert of Falls, Pa. were arrested last November.

Authorities said the pair stole from the squad from 2011 through the summer of 2018, when the EMS service started winding down its operations after several years of financial problems. They said the two used squad money and resources to steal or divert $130,000 for personal use or expenses, mostly for Rookstool.

Eckert pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts for his role.
