Former Kennett Township manager charged with stealing more than $3 million from township

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Kennett Township official has been charged with stealing more than $3 million in township funds over the course of her 20-year employment.Investigators said Lisa Moore, 46, of the 500 block of McFarlan Road, was engaged in several long-running, multi-pronged schemes to steal money from the township.Officials said the schemes Moore employed ranged from very simple to some more complex efforts: such as directly paying money to herself from the township's general fund, forging checks, using a township credit card for personal purchases, to faking a marriage so that a cohort could receive health insurance benefits financed by the township.According to officials, Moore racked up nearly $700,000 in unauthorized purchases on the township-issued credit card alone. Investigators said she used these funds to bolster a lavish lifestyle, one that included trips to Las Vegas, Italy and France as well as luxury items such as Gucci and Chanel clothing and accessories."This case is all about greed," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. "The defendant was well-compensated, with an annual salary of more than $100,000, but she decided to live the high life, funded by the taxpayers of Kennett Township. There is no excuse for such a blatant abuse of a position of trust."According to court documents, Moore was hired by the township in 1997, and by 2010 she had been promoted to the position of township manager; in the position of township manager, Moore had oversight and access to virtually all of the township's financial operations.Police said in April of 2019 they received a report from the Capital One Fraud Department related to money transfers by Moore. After an initial review, the investigation was turned over to Chester County Detectives.Detectives said that like many other white-collar criminals, Moore's theft accelerated over time. It is alleged that in 2012 she stole approximately $141,000 from the township. According to investigators, during 2018, Moore's last full year of employment with the township, she had stolen $410,000.Hogan said that in all Moore stole $3,249,453 from Kennett Township over a six-year span.According to officials, Moore was immediately terminated by the township when the fraud was discovered.Anyone with further information is asked to contact Chester County Detective Robert Balchunis at 610-344-6866.