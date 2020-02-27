Former pastor incarcerated for impregnating teenage girl accused in murder for hire plot

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former pastor found guilty of raping and impregnating a teenage girl is now charged in connection with a murder for hire plot.Pennsylvania State Police charged Jacob Malone, 37, with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats on Tuesday.According to the criminal complaint, Malone attempted to arrange for the murder of Pastor Harold Lee Wiggins and Common Pleas President Judge Jacqueline Cody while incarcerated at SCI Laurel Highlands.Investigators say Malone tried to pay an inmate at SCI Phoenix $5,000 to murder Cody and Wiggins. Police said that inmate reported the request to detectives.Per court documents, Malone's former cellmate told detectives that Malone said he wanted to get revenge on people involved in his case.The cellmate allegedly told Malone to "drop it" and Malone agreed to "put it behind him."Malone is convicted of institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.Malone was sentenced to serve a three to six years, following the conclusion of a case where Wiggins was the key witness and that was presided over by Cody. .The jury covicted Malone of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old girl who came to live with his family in Chester County. Police said it began in September 2014, when the girl was 17.The Rev. Bill Bateman says Malone worked at Calvary Fellowship in Downingtown for about 18 months before he resigned in November 2015.Bateman says Malone resigned after church leaders learned the girl was pregnant and heard allegations that Malone had an inappropriate relationship with another female in another state.Bateman wouldn't disclose her age.