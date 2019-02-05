Fmr. Radnor Township commissioner Philip Ahr pleads guilty to child porn charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Radnor Township board chairman faces child porn charges. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 6pm on October 11, 2017.

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Former Radnor Township commissioner Philip Ahr pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday afternoon.

The plea came as his trial was about to start.

Philip Ahr was indicted last year on federal child pornography charges.
EMBED More News Videos

Fmr. Radnor commissioner heading to trial on child porn charges. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30pm on November 30, 2017.



He's accused of downloading, possessing and distributing material dating back to 2013.

The 66-year-old resigned from the Board of Commissioners following his arrest.

Ahr faces a mandatory five-year minimum prison sentence.

----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild pornographytrialRadnor Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trolley, Paratransit bus and SUV collide in SW Philly; reports of injuries
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash
AG: N.J. sheriff's deputy had sex with teen, posted video online
Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Hazmat crews called to hotel in Delaware
Investigation: Money transfer app phishing scams
Show More
U-Haul driver comes to aid of shooting victim in North Phila.
Inmates charged in prison riot claim abuse in lawsuit
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Teen on scooter shot twice in Feltonville
Charities praise 'Man of the Year' Chris Long's off-field work
More News