Former Radnor Township commissioner Philip Ahr pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday afternoon.The plea came as his trial was about to start. Philip Ahr was indicted last year on federal child pornography charges.He's accused of downloading, possessing and distributing material dating back to 2013.The 66-year-old resigned from the Board of Commissioners following his arrest.Ahr faces a mandatory five-year minimum prison sentence.----