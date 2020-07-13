Food & Drink

6 great spots to get ice cream, water ice, smoothies and more icy treats

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Sometimes you want ice cream as a meal and sometimes just as a finisher. So we rounded up six spots where you can get traditional and vegan ice cream, gelato, smoothies, water ice and gourmet popsicles while also enjoying a meal.

How about boozy water ice with American bistro fare and an incredible view of the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Delaware River?

Or organic fruit pops and bean to bar brownies with empanadas and arepas?

Or smoothies named for extinct and endangered animals in a place that invites cultural awareness and community activism?

From vegan food with creamy vegan ice cream to sushi and sashimi with fried banana tempura and mochi ice cream, in Philadelphia there are many ways and many places to enjoy a cool and refreshing treat.

La Peg Brassiere at Fringe Arts | Facebook
140 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-375-7744

Franny Lou's Porch | Facebook
2400 Coral Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

267-596-6274

Gran Caffe L'Aquila |Facebook
1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19103
215-568-5600

Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant | Facebook
2030 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
215-751-0939

Vedge |Instagram
1221 Locust Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19107
215-320-7500

Sazon Restaurant & Cafe |Instagram
941 Spring Garden, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
215-763-2500

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi ice creamfyi phillyfyi dessertbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera -- LIVE
Capacity limit on NJ Transit to be lifted; face coverings still required
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Taxes are due July 15. Here's what you should know
Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy
Show More
Woman fatally struck by SEPTA bus
AccuWeather: Beautiful summer days ahead
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Ridge Ave.
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
More TOP STORIES News