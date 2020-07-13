6 great spots to get ice cream, water ice, smoothies and more icy treats

Sometimes you want ice cream as a meal and sometimes just as a finisher. So we rounded up six spots where you can get traditional and vegan ice cream, gelato, smoothies, water ice and gourmet popsicles while also enjoying a meal.How about boozy water ice with American bistro fare and an incredible view of the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Delaware River?Or organic fruit pops and bean to bar brownies with empanadas and arepas?Or smoothies named for extinct and endangered animals in a place that invites cultural awareness and community activism?From vegan food with creamy vegan ice cream to sushi and sashimi with fried banana tempura and mochi ice cream, in Philadelphia there are many ways and many places to enjoy a cool and refreshing treat.140 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106215-375-77442400 Coral Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125267-596-62741716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19103215-568-56002030 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103215-751-09391221 Locust Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19107215-320-7500941 Spring Garden, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123215-763-2500