6 great spots to get ice cream, water ice, smoothies and more icy treats

How about boozy water ice with American bistro fare and an incredible view of the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Delaware River?
Or organic fruit pops and bean to bar brownies with empanadas and arepas?
Or smoothies named for extinct and endangered animals in a place that invites cultural awareness and community activism?
From vegan food with creamy vegan ice cream to sushi and sashimi with fried banana tempura and mochi ice cream, in Philadelphia there are many ways and many places to enjoy a cool and refreshing treat.
La Peg Brassiere at Fringe Arts | Facebook
140 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-375-7744
Franny Lou's Porch | Facebook
2400 Coral Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
267-596-6274
Gran Caffe L'Aquila |Facebook
1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19103
215-568-5600
Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant | Facebook
2030 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
215-751-0939
Vedge |Instagram
1221 Locust Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19107
215-320-7500
Sazon Restaurant & Cafe |Instagram
941 Spring Garden, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
215-763-2500