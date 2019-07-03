6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Seared Shishito Peppers

Seared Shishito Peppers with hummus and hot sauce, a popular menu item at Audrey Claire Restaurant in Rittenhouse SquareThe Recipe:Hot Sauce.5 pound fresno peppers1 clove1 tbsp coriander1 tsp sugar1 tsp paprika5 fl oz white vinegarMix together in a food processor. Add salt and black pepper to tasteChef Tip: The hot sauce can be prepared ahead of time, stored in the fridge and used on a variety of dishes where you want some heat.Chef Tip: You can substitute store-bought harissaHummusPuree in a food processor:1 tsp lemon juice2 cloves garlicAdd:1 cup tahini.7 cup water1 pound chickpeas (cooked till soft)5 g cuminJuice of 2 lemonssalt to taste3 Time Saving Chef Tips:a. You can use store-bought hummus in a pinch.b. You can use canned chickpeas if you don't have time to cook from dry beans.c. You can make the hummus ahead of time and store in the fridge.ShishitosHeat in a dry saute pan over medium-high heat.Cook the peppers until they begin to blister on all sides.Add extra virgin olive oil & a sprinkle of salt and pepperPut in broiler for about 20 seconds to get a nice smokePlateSpoon a circular layer of hot sauce on the bottom of your plateTop with a layer of hummusAdd peppers to the top, inside the circleChef Tip: This is a great sharable dish and perfect picnic fare. It's best enjoyed without utensils, using the peppers as your dippers. The Shishito Peppers are mild. The sauce is hot!Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and Audrey Claire will give you a complimentary dessert with your entrée purchase. Offer good through Wednesday, July 10, 2019.Audrey Claire20th & Spruce, Philadelphia, PA 19103