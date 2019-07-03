6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Seared Shishito Peppers

The Meal: Seared Shishito Peppers with hummus and hot sauce, a popular menu item at Audrey Claire Restaurant in Rittenhouse Square
The Recipe:
Hot Sauce
.5 pound fresno peppers
1 clove
1 tbsp coriander
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp paprika
5 fl oz white vinegar
Mix together in a food processor. Add salt and black pepper to taste
Chef Tip: The hot sauce can be prepared ahead of time, stored in the fridge and used on a variety of dishes where you want some heat.
Chef Tip: You can substitute store-bought harissa
Hummus
Puree in a food processor:
1 tsp lemon juice
2 cloves garlic
Add:
1 cup tahini
.7 cup water
1 pound chickpeas (cooked till soft)
5 g cumin
Juice of 2 lemons
salt to taste
3 Time Saving Chef Tips:
a. You can use store-bought hummus in a pinch.
b. You can use canned chickpeas if you don't have time to cook from dry beans.
c. You can make the hummus ahead of time and store in the fridge.
Shishitos
Heat in a dry saute pan over medium-high heat.
Cook the peppers until they begin to blister on all sides.
Add extra virgin olive oil & a sprinkle of salt and pepper
Put in broiler for about 20 seconds to get a nice smoke
Plate
Spoon a circular layer of hot sauce on the bottom of your plate
Top with a layer of hummus
Add peppers to the top, inside the circle
Chef Tip: This is a great sharable dish and perfect picnic fare. It's best enjoyed without utensils, using the peppers as your dippers. The Shishito Peppers are mild. The sauce is hot!
The Deal: Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and Audrey Claire will give you a complimentary dessert with your entrée purchase. Offer good through Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Audrey Claire
20th & Spruce, Philadelphia, PA 19103
https://www.audreyclaire.com/
