6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine California Bistro's Piedmontese Calamari Salad

The Meal: You can take your taste buds on a trip to Northern Italy with this recipe for Piedmontese Calamari Salad from Karen Nicholas, Culinary Director of Main & Vine California Bistro in Villanova.
Piedmontese Calamari Salad
Serves: 3-4 ppl
Bagna Caude Sauce:
Chef Tip: This can be pre-made and stored in the refrigerator
3 tbsp butter
2 tbsp minced garlic
10 each oil brined anchovies
cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp sherry vinegar
3 tbsp chopped capers
1/2 tsp salt
1. In a small sauce pot, melt the butter, garlic and anchovies together. Cook on low heat for 1 minute
2. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining ingredients
3. Add the hot butter mixture into the bowl
4. Stir well
Salad:
2 tbsp olive oil
1 pound calamari rings and tentacles, cut the rings into 1/2 " thick slices
1 cup cherry tomato halves
1 cup baby dutch potato, slices
Chef Tip: You can substitute any variety of potato
cup haricot verts, cut into 1" pieces
Chef Tip: You can use whatever vegetables you have on hand
2 tbsp minced chives
4 each large basil leaves, torn
2 tbsp chopped red onion
8 each fennel fronds sprigs (optional)
cup lemon juice
1. Bland the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender. Cool down in ice water
2. Blanch the green beans in boiling salted water until tender. Cool down in ice water
Chef Tip: Both the potatoes and the green beans can be blanched ahed of time and stored in the refrigerator
3. In a saute pan, over high heat, saute the calamari, potatoes and green beans until the calamari is cooked though
Chef Tip: When the calamari is done, it will become a brighter white color and
4. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the remaining ingredients
5. Once the calamari is cooked, at the hot calamari mixture into the bowl
6. Add cup of the bagna caude into the bowl
7. Toss the calamari salad to make sure all ingredients are evenly coated with bagna caude
8. Serve Immediately
Chef Tip: The salad can be served warm or cold
The Deal: Dine at Main and Vine by Saturday, June 15, 2019, and mention you saw this segment on 6abc, and they'll give you $5 dollars off a carafe of house red or white wine.
Main & Vine California Bistro
789 East Lancaster Ave
Villanova, Pennsylvania 19085
(484) 380-3688
http://mainandvinebistro.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Main-and-Vine-Bistro-147096035979235/
