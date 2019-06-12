6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine California Bistro's Piedmontese Calamari Salad

You can take your taste buds on a trip to Northern Italy with this recipe for Piedmontese Calamari Salad from Karen Nicholas, Culinary Director of Main & Vine California Bistro in Villanova.Piedmontese Calamari SaladServes: 3-4 pplBagna Caude Sauce:Chef Tip: This can be pre-made and stored in the refrigerator3 tbsp butter2 tbsp minced garlic10 each oil brined anchoviescup extra virgin olive oil1 tbsp sherry vinegar3 tbsp chopped capers1/2 tsp salt1. In a small sauce pot, melt the butter, garlic and anchovies together. Cook on low heat for 1 minute2. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining ingredients3. Add the hot butter mixture into the bowl4. Stir wellSalad:2 tbsp olive oil1 pound calamari rings and tentacles, cut the rings into 1/2 " thick slices1 cup cherry tomato halves1 cup baby dutch potato, slicesChef Tip: You can substitute any variety of potatocup haricot verts, cut into 1" piecesChef Tip: You can use whatever vegetables you have on hand2 tbsp minced chives4 each large basil leaves, torn2 tbsp chopped red onion8 each fennel fronds sprigs (optional)cup lemon juice1. Bland the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender. Cool down in ice water2. Blanch the green beans in boiling salted water until tender. Cool down in ice waterChef Tip: Both the potatoes and the green beans can be blanched ahed of time and stored in the refrigerator3. In a saute pan, over high heat, saute the calamari, potatoes and green beans until the calamari is cooked thoughChef Tip: When the calamari is done, it will become a brighter white color and4. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the remaining ingredients5. Once the calamari is cooked, at the hot calamari mixture into the bowl6. Add cup of the bagna caude into the bowl7. Toss the calamari salad to make sure all ingredients are evenly coated with bagna caude8. Serve ImmediatelyChef Tip: The salad can be served warm or coldDine at Main and Vine by Saturday, June 15, 2019, and mention you saw this segment on 6abc, and they'll give you $5 dollars off a carafe of house red or white wine.Main & Vine California Bistro789 East Lancaster AveVillanova, Pennsylvania 19085(484) 380-3688