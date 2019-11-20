6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine's Asparagus Pesto with bucatini pasta

The Meal: Asparagus Pesto with bucatini pasta from Main & Vine Restaurant in Villanova.
Serves: 6-8 ppl
Asparagus Pesto
Makes: 4 cups
8oz extra virgin olive oil (1 cup)
2.5oz pine nuts
5oz usable leaves/stems basil (@4 bunches)
9oz asparagus, stem and removed and slice thin
2oz pecorino cheese
Chef Tip: Main & Vine is a northern California style bistro so the chef uses California Midnight Moon goat cheese for this dish at the restaurant
2 cloves garlic, slice thin
12 grams salt
3 grams black pepper
8 oz grapeseed oil
PROCEDURE:
1. In a vita mix blender, first add the olive oil, pine nuts and basil
2. Start pureeing over low speed. Push down with a 2oz ladle. Mixture should look chunky/pasty
3. Add the asparagus, cheese, garlic, salt and pepper.
4. Continue to puree, adding the grapeseed oil slowly
5. Re-season with salt and pepper, as needed
Assembly
@ 2 lbs cooked bucatini pasta
Chef Tip: You can pre-cook your pasta and leave it a little undercooked so it can finish in the sauce. You can substitute your pasta of choice but the chef recommends a long pasta
1 bunch asparagus, sliced into 1" pieces
cup water
1 cup grated midnight moon goat cheese or cheese of choice
1. In a saute pan, sweat the asparagus pieces in olive oil until al dente
2. Add the pesto and cook for 1-2 minutes
3. Add the water and then your pre-cooked pasta and cook until the pasta is completely hot
4. Serve in a bowl and garnish with grated cheese and fresh chopped chives
Chef Tip: For some added texture, top with crunchy garlic bread crumbs. Simply toss bread crumbs in garlic flavored olive oil and toast in the oven at 350-degrees until crunchy (10-12m). This, also, can be done ahead of time and will keep for up to 2 weeks.
The Deal: $5 off a carafe of house wine if you mention you saw the feature on 6abc .
Offer good with the purchase of a dinner entrée, Wednesday through Sunday, November 20-24, 2019.
Main & Vine California Bistro
789 East Lancaster Ave
Villanova, Pennsylvania 19085
(484) 380-3688
http://mainandvinebistro.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Main-and-Vine-Bistro-147096035979235/
