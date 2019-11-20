6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine's Asparagus Pesto with bucatini pasta

Asparagus Pesto with bucatini pasta from Main & Vine Restaurant in Villanova.Serves: 6-8 pplAsparagus PestoMakes: 4 cups8oz extra virgin olive oil (1 cup)2.5oz pine nuts5oz usable leaves/stems basil (@4 bunches)9oz asparagus, stem and removed and slice thin2oz pecorino cheeseChef Tip: Main & Vine is a northern California style bistro so the chef uses California Midnight Moon goat cheese for this dish at the restaurant2 cloves garlic, slice thin12 grams salt3 grams black pepper8 oz grapeseed oilPROCEDURE:1. In a vita mix blender, first add the olive oil, pine nuts and basil2. Start pureeing over low speed. Push down with a 2oz ladle. Mixture should look chunky/pasty3. Add the asparagus, cheese, garlic, salt and pepper.4. Continue to puree, adding the grapeseed oil slowly5. Re-season with salt and pepper, as neededAssembly@ 2 lbs cooked bucatini pastaChef Tip: You can pre-cook your pasta and leave it a little undercooked so it can finish in the sauce. You can substitute your pasta of choice but the chef recommends a long pasta1 bunch asparagus, sliced into 1" piecescup water1 cup grated midnight moon goat cheese or cheese of choice1. In a saute pan, sweat the asparagus pieces in olive oil until al dente2. Add the pesto and cook for 1-2 minutes3. Add the water and then your pre-cooked pasta and cook until the pasta is completely hot4. Serve in a bowl and garnish with grated cheese and fresh chopped chivesChef Tip: For some added texture, top with crunchy garlic bread crumbs. Simply toss bread crumbs in garlic flavored olive oil and toast in the oven at 350-degrees until crunchy (10-12m). This, also, can be done ahead of time and will keep for up to 2 weeks.The Deal: $5 off a carafe of house wine if you mention you saw the feature on 6abc .Offer good with the purchase of a dinner entrée, Wednesday through Sunday, November 20-24, 2019.Main & Vine California Bistro789 East Lancaster AveVillanova, Pennsylvania 19085(484) 380-3688