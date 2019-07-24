6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Saloon's Lobster Rolls

The Meal: Maine Lobster Roll from P.J. Clarke's Head Chef, Mike DeFonzo
Maine Lobster Roll: Makes 1 lobster roll
Start with 6oz of lobster meat.
Chef Tip: You can cook a whole lobster at home or just buy the lobster at your grocery store or any seafood purveyor already shelled, cleaned and cooked.
Mix half tbsp mayo with lemon zest
Add a pinch of chives & a pinch of salt
Chef Tip: The zest gives the dish a much fresher lemon flavor than juice
Toss lobster meat with mayo and combine gently
Chef Tip: Don't overdo the mayonnaise. You want it to lightly coat the lobster but not overpower the flavor of the meat.
Chef Tip: This recipe also works for pre-cooked shrimp, crab meat or any cold seafood item
Add butter to a hot pan. once sizzling add lobster bun and toast to desired color
Chef Tip: You can use a saute pan or a pancake griddle, whatever you have
Chef Tip: The chef used a Martin's potato roll to give it a little Philadelphia flavor. You can also use a split-top bun
Remove bun from stove and line with bibb lettuce
Spoon lobster/mayo mixture into bun
Top with chives, to taste
Chef Tip: You can serve with a lemon wedge on the side
The Deal: P.J. Clarke's will offer a free appetizer with entree purchase, if you mention you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, July 24, 2019 & Thursday, July 25, 2019.
P.J. Clarkes
At The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 999-2000
http://pjclarkes.com/location/philadelphia/
https://www.facebook.com/PJClarkes/
