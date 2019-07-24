6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Saloon's Lobster Rolls

Maine Lobster Roll from P.J. Clarke's Head Chef, Mike DeFonzoMaine Lobster Roll: Makes 1 lobster rollStart with 6oz of lobster meat.You can cook a whole lobster at home or just buy the lobster at your grocery store or any seafood purveyor already shelled, cleaned and cooked.Mix half tbsp mayo with lemon zestAdd a pinch of chives & a pinch of saltThe zest gives the dish a much fresher lemon flavor than juiceToss lobster meat with mayo and combine gentlyDon't overdo the mayonnaise. You want it to lightly coat the lobster but not overpower the flavor of the meat.This recipe also works for pre-cooked shrimp, crab meat or any cold seafood itemAdd butter to a hot pan. once sizzling add lobster bun and toast to desired colorYou can use a saute pan or a pancake griddle, whatever you haveThe chef used a Martin's potato roll to give it a little Philadelphia flavor. You can also use a split-top bunRemove bun from stove and line with bibb lettuceSpoon lobster/mayo mixture into bunTop with chives, to tasteYou can serve with a lemon wedge on the sideP.J. Clarke's will offer a free appetizer with entree purchase, if you mention you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, July 24, 2019 & Thursday, July 25, 2019.P.J. ClarkesAt The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 999-2000