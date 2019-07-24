Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Saloon's Lobster Rolls

The Meal: Maine Lobster Roll from P.J. Clarke's Head Chef, Mike DeFonzo

Maine Lobster Roll: Makes 1 lobster roll

Start with 6oz of lobster meat.

Chef Tip: You can cook a whole lobster at home or just buy the lobster at your grocery store or any seafood purveyor already shelled, cleaned and cooked.

Mix half tbsp mayo with lemon zest

Add a pinch of chives & a pinch of salt

Chef Tip: The zest gives the dish a much fresher lemon flavor than juice

Toss lobster meat with mayo and combine gently

Chef Tip: Don't overdo the mayonnaise. You want it to lightly coat the lobster but not overpower the flavor of the meat.

Chef Tip: This recipe also works for pre-cooked shrimp, crab meat or any cold seafood item

Add butter to a hot pan. once sizzling add lobster bun and toast to desired color

Chef Tip: You can use a saute pan or a pancake griddle, whatever you have

Chef Tip: The chef used a Martin's potato roll to give it a little Philadelphia flavor. You can also use a split-top bun

Remove bun from stove and line with bibb lettuce

Spoon lobster/mayo mixture into bun

Top with chives, to taste

Chef Tip: You can serve with a lemon wedge on the side

