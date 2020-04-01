6 Minute Meal: LaLo's Spamsilog

Spamsilog, aka Spam with rice & eggs from Neal Santos, co-owner of LaLo at the Bourse Food Hall.For Neal, it's a twice a week breakfast favorite but he says it's a meal you can enjoy any time of day. And he tells us that Spam is such an iconic food in Hawaiian, Korean and Filipino cuisines that a can of Spam is a popular Christmas gift.SPAMSILOG1 can of SPAMTip: LaLo uses housemade Spam1 tbsp of brown sugar2 eggs1 cup of cooked riceTip: You can prepare a big batch of rice and use throughout the week. The restaurant uses garlic fried white rice but you can use whatever you have/want.1/4 cup of pickled vegetablesTip: You can buy this or omit it1 scallion for garnish1 tbsp of fried garlicTip: You can buy this or omit the fried garlic. The restaurant makes them by frying slices of garlic in a little oilHeat up a small skillet with some vegetable oil to 325 degreesSlice up your SPAM about a 1/4 inch thickFry your spam about 2.5 minutes on one side, then flipAdd your brown sugarTip: This adds a sweetness to the salty meat and creates a caramelized crust on the SpamSet asideWipe your pan clean and heat up some more vegetable oil to fry your eggsTip: You can prepare your eggs your favorite way-sunny side up, scrambled, maker's choice.Tip: Add water to the eggs and cover to speed the cookingServe with some white rice & pickled vegetablesGarnish with scallion and fried garlic.------LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106