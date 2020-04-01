Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: LaLo's Spamsilog

The Meal:

Spamsilog, aka Spam with rice & eggs from Neal Santos, co-owner of LaLo at the Bourse Food Hall.

For Neal, it's a twice a week breakfast favorite but he says it's a meal you can enjoy any time of day. And he tells us that Spam is such an iconic food in Hawaiian, Korean and Filipino cuisines that a can of Spam is a popular Christmas gift.

SPAMSILOG

1 can of SPAM

Tip: LaLo uses housemade Spam

1 tbsp of brown sugar

2 eggs

1 cup of cooked rice

Tip: You can prepare a big batch of rice and use throughout the week. The restaurant uses garlic fried white rice but you can use whatever you have/want.

1/4 cup of pickled vegetables

Tip: You can buy this or omit it

1 scallion for garnish

1 tbsp of fried garlic

Tip: You can buy this or omit the fried garlic. The restaurant makes them by frying slices of garlic in a little oil

Heat up a small skillet with some vegetable oil to 325 degrees

Slice up your SPAM about a 1/4 inch thick

Fry your spam about 2.5 minutes on one side, then flip

Add your brown sugar

Tip: This adds a sweetness to the salty meat and creates a caramelized crust on the Spam

Set aside

Wipe your pan clean and heat up some more vegetable oil to fry your eggs

Tip: You can prepare your eggs your favorite way-sunny side up, scrambled, maker's choice.

Tip: Add water to the eggs and cover to speed the cooking

Serve with some white rice & pickled vegetables

Garnish with scallion and fried garlic.

------

LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall

111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.lalophilly.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down portion of I-95 northbound
Testing sites open in Camden, Mercer counties
1 dead following North Philadelphia fire
Officials question social distancing at Limerick nuclear plant
Local nurses share their fears, advice on COVID-19 outbreak
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Show More
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Pa. nurse puts retirement on hold to fight COVID-19
Cherry Hill Wawa worker tests positive for COVID-19
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News