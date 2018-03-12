6 Minute Meals: Eggplant Parmesan

For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Amis Restaurant, with Vetri family chef Brad Spence.Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence's Eggplant Parmesan (this is a lighter, healthier version that's easier and quicker to prepare)Ingredients:EggplantTomato Sauce (Chef's Tip: Find a local Italian deli that makes their own)Bread CrumbsParmesan CheeseParsley (Fresh or Dried)Cooking Oil (Olive or canola)Salt & Pepper to seasonDirections:Preheat broiler on high heatPre-heat oil in pan on high heatCut an eggplant longwise into 4 thin slicesSeason eggplant slices with salt and pepperCook eggplant slices for 1 minute on each side in hot panAdd a touch more salt to release the liquid (Chef Tip: add more oil if needed; it will cook up)Build a Double Decker:Transfer 2 slices of eggplant to another panTop with tomato sauce, bread crumbs & parmesan cheeseStack remaining 2 slices of eggplant on topSpoon on more tomato sauce and sprinkle with more cheesePut pan in broiler for about 90 seconds, until crispyTop with fresh cut or dried parsley, sprinkle on a little more cheeseServe & EnjoyMention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through Monday, March 19th.Amis Trattoria412 S. 13th StreetPhiladelphia, PA215-732-2647Bar Amis at The Navy Yard4503 S. Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA215-282.3184-----