Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free chicken wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is promising customers free chicken wings if Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers goes into overtime. (@BWWings/Twitter)

Buffalo Wild Wings is promising customers free chicken wings if Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers goes into overtime.

If the big game goes past the fourth quarter, the company says customers can get one free order of the snack-sized boneless or traditional chicken wings.



"More football AND free wings? Now that's something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2!" said the restaurant chain's chief marketing officer, Seth Freeman, said in a press release.

According to BetMGM, football fans have a 10% chance of winning the free wings.

The offer will run on February 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
