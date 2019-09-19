Center City District Restaurant Week is in full swing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is truly a foodie town and if you need any encouragement to get out and dine out, right now it's Center City District Restaurant Week.
There are 120 restaurants participating and that means incredible dining deals at dozens of hot spots around town.
From now through September 27th, select eateries all across Center City are offering three-course dinners for $35 and lunches for $20.
"We have some newcomers this time around," says Michelle Shannon, the Vice President of Marketing for Center City District. "We have Blume, Harper's Garden and Spice Finch just to name a few of the newer ones."
This is the largest restaurant week in the area and it includes steakhouses like Capital Grille.
"Hands down it's the best value in the city," says Ken Valles from Capital Grille. "Here it's a $75 value for $30."
So whether you're trying something new or going back to an old favorite, organizers say this is a steal and a great time to get dining.
"Center City District Restaurant Week is an opportunity to try new kinds of food and new restaurants," Shannon says. "It's also a real occasion. We see that people take the opportunity to get together with their girlfriends or their family and really make it an outing."
To add to the deals, Philly Fashion Week kicks off this coming Monday, September 23rd and culminates with the 2nd Annual Shop Center City event on the 28th.
That includes all kinds of discounts and special shopping events around the city.
