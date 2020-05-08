Cooking at Home: How to make Tuna Bar's Salmon Don recipe

Use his recipe below to create your own Salmon Don or be creative and add your own touch of flavor to the recipe.
Tuna Bar | Facebook | Instagram
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tuna Bar - Salmon Don
Ingredients
- 5oz. Salmon sliced
- 2 Tablespoon Ikura (Salmon Caviar)
- Shredded seaweed
- 1 Tablespoon Spicy Sesame oil (optional)
- 1 Teaspoon Toasted Sesame Seeds
- Sushi Rice (recipe below)
- Wasabi, Ginger for garnish, Soy sauce
Directions:
To make the sushi rice -
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Sushi Rice (see instructions below)
- 1 Cup Water
- Rinse rice in a strainer until the starch is removed and water runs clear. About 2 minutes
- Soak 10-15 minutes
- Bring the rice to a boil in a small sauce pan and bring it to a simmer.
- Simmer for 20 minutes with lid on tight as possible (Note: Do not lift lid or stir)
- Turn off heat and let the rice sit for 5-10 minutes
Part 2 - Make Sushi Vinegar
- 2 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
- Tablespoon Sugar
Optional additions:
Tablespoon Mirin
Kombu
Mix above ingredients and let it marinate.
Part 3 - Combine Rice & Vinegar to make Sushi Rice
- Move cooked rice with a wooden spatula or plastic spatula
Note: Don't use a metal spoon with a non-metal bowl (Metal reacts negatively with vinegar)
- Mix in the sushi vinegar (above) and evenly (avoid "mashing" the rice)
Note: try cutting into the rice and mixing it as you would do for meringue
Step 2: Build Bowl -
- Place a 1 cup of sushi rice on the bottom of a bowl. If you like it spicy place the hot sesame oil on top of the sushi rice. Place sliced salmon on top, followed by Ikura, place seaweed, toasted sesame seeds.
- Finishing it with the spicy sushi rice
Note: You can eat this dish by placing a little wasabi on the fish dipping it into the soy sauce